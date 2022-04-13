Victims of bandits in Plateau state have been buried in mass grave according to reports coming from the area

Scores of persons killed in a recent attack by bandits in Plateau State, have been buried in a shallow grave in the state. The bandits had attacked different communities in Kanam and Wase Local Government Areas of Plateau State North Central, on Sunday, killing an unspecified number of people including children, women and several elderly persons.

Reports from the affected areas indicate that bandits invaded no fewer than 10 villages in Garga comprising Kukawa, Gyanbawu, Dungur, Kyaram, Yelwa, Dadda, Wanka, Shuwaka, Gwammadaji and Dadin Kowa which resulted in the death of over 50 persons and several others sustaining injuries with houses burnt and some other persons still missing.

Dead bodies recovered from the scene of attacks were mass-buried in a shallow grave in Kanam while those injured were said to be receiving treatment at different hospitals as security personnel are combing the affected areas in search of missing persons.

Following the incident, Governor Simon Lalong has directed security forces to dominate the affected areas and go after the fleeing terrorists and ensure that they pay for their crime.

The governor’s directive was given in a statement signed by the Director, Press and Public Affairs, Simon Makut on Tuesday.

Governor Lalong stressed that the state government has already approached the Federal Government for collaboration to deal with terrorists hibernating in the general area once and for all.

Tension in Benue as suspected herders attack 3 communities, ill Many

The clash between farmers and herders in Benue state had taken a new turn with another attack leaving many dead.

It was gathered that dead bodies littered the streets of the affected communities which include the old and young residents.

Benue state government has decried that the current state of insecurity in Nigeria is increasingly becoming worrisome and seriously needs an intervention by the federal government.

Insecurity caused by refusal of LG autonomy by governors, says ex-Benue commissioner

Surveyor John Tondu had accused Nigerian governors of being responsible for insecurity in the nation.

The ex-commissioner in Benue state said the state chief executives' refusal to allow local government autonomy is deliberate.

Tondu also stated that it is a deliberate policy of the governors to ensure the local government areas are starved of funds.

