Students of the Zamfara College of Technology, especially females, have been rendered helpless following a fresh raid by bandits in the school

This development according to reports occurred on Tuesday night, April 12, following a raid by the unknown gunmen in the Tsafe town

This sad development arose barely days terrorists invaded Tsafe and killed three persons, including the son of the commissioner for security and home affairs in Zamfara and a retired DIG

A piece of news that would sadden the heart of Nigerians, again, many students have been abducted by terrorists in Tsafe town, the headquarters of Tsafe Local Government Area of Zamfara state.

SaharaReporters confirmed that the terrorists, locally dubbed as bandits, raided Tsafe town on Tuesday night and abducted a lot of students of the College of Health Technology, including females living off-campus.

One of the sources told the news outlet that the victims were mostly female students.

Previous attack

Recall that some days ago, bandits invaded Tsafe and killed three persons, including the son of Mamman Tsafe, the Commissioner for Security and Home Affairs in Zamfara and a retired Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG).

Police position

The efforts to get comments about this latest terror attack from the spokesperson of the Zamfara state police command, Muhammed Shehu, were unsuccessful as of press time.

