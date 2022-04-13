Alhaji Atiku Abubakar is not relenting in his quest to be Nigeria's number one citizen ahead of the 2023 general elections

The former vice president has recounted how he has been consistent in politics during the military era when he was in his 30s

Now 75, Atiku says his determination to be president is not new as he contested to be Adamawa governor four times and eventually won

FCT, Abuja - Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has said that he contested the governorship position in his home state of Adamawa four different times before he finally won in 1999.

The former vice president made this revelation on Tuesday, April 12 while having an interaction with leaders of over 200 of his support groups across the country in Abuja.

The national coordinator of Atiku Abubakar Technical Support Team, Raymond Dokpesi (left) speaking at the event. Photo credit: @atiku

Source: Twitter

Atiku, 75, won the Adamawa governorship election in 1999 but was chosen by former President Olusegun Obasanjo to serve as his deputy.

Addressing the leaders of the groups, the News Agency of Nigeria quoted Atiku as saying:

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

“I started in my late 30s. During our time, our direction was to fight the military and return the country to civil rule.

“In joining politics, you have to be focused, principled and courageous. For example, I contested for the governorship position four times before I was finally elected. That is politics for you. You have to be determined and courageous.”

Speaking earlier, the national coordinator of Atiku Abubakar Technical Support Team, Raymond Dokpesi, challenged the members of the group to tour round the country and meet all the stakeholders in the party.

He encouraged them to engage in all necessary lobby to ensure that the aspiration of Atiku becomes a reality.

Writing on his Twitter page after the meeting. Atiku stated:

“It was an awesome experience with the leaders of our support groups. These are not just members of support groups, they are also mentees. Today, we've recruited a formidable workforce in our mission to Rescue and Fix Nigeria.”

2023: God called me and said Atiku is our next president, says Dino Melaye

In a related development, Senator Dino Melaye recently claimed that God told him Atiku will be Nigeria’s next president.

Melaye made the comment when Dokpesi led a delegation to submit the forms of the former vice president at the PDP headquarters in Abuja on Monday, April 4.

The comment by Senator Melaye, however, sparked outrage among some Nigerians who accused him of using God's name to score political points.

2023: Atiku too old to lead Nigeria, says Activists

Meanwhile, some civil society organisations have declared that they would not support any aged candidate for the presidency in the 2023 general elections.

They spoke against the backdrop of the declaration of Atiku who declared to contest for the presidency under the Peoples Democratic Party in the forthcoming elections.

One of such activists, Dare-Ariyo Atoye, said that Nigeria could not afford to have a repeat of the Muhammadu Buhari-led regime by voting Abubakar come 2023.

Source: Legit.ng