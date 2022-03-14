A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has made recommendations for INEC ahead of the 2023 general election

Osita Chidoka said an integrity test should be conducted by third-party on INEC's technologies before the elections

According to Chidoka, the failure of voter accreditation in Anambra and FCT municipal elections makes the request consequential

A former corps marshal of the Federal Road Safety Corps, Osita Chidoka, has recommended an integrity test on the technology systems of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The Punch reports that Chidoka said a review of the commission's technology should be done before the 2023 general elections.

Chidoka made the remarks while speaking at a conference on US Policy and Nigeria’s 2023 elections held on Friday, March 11, at the Kenney Auditorium at Johns Hopkins School of Advanced International Studies, Washington DC.

Osita Chidoka has called for a test of integrity on INEC's technology Photo: Osita Chidoka

Source: Facebook

The former minister of aviation said it is important for stakeholders in the polity to encourage INEC to allow for third-party testing of its technology platform.

Vanguard reports that Chidoka said an improvement in INEC's technology ahead of the 2023 election would be a deal-breaker towards achieving success at the polls.

While commending INEC for its efforts in adopting new technologies and continuous innovation during various election cycles, Chidoka said the slow adoption by political parties is the weak link in the political process.

His words:

“The experiences of failures and downtimes affecting voter accreditation in Anambra and FCT municipal elections makes the testing and certification essential.

“It is worrisome that a government agency, INEC, is leading technology adoption while the political parties are lagging and making little or no effort to adopt technology in their processes."

