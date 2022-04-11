Ahead of the 2023 general elections, the cabinet of President Muhammadu is faced with a serious challenge over the political ambition of its cabinet members

There is a heated controversy over the commitment of some of these cabinet members to their respective duties and offices

Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Ameachi has also been attacked by concerned groups to resign his position as minister after he declared his presidential ambition on Saturday, April 9

Emerging reports have confirmed that the cabinet of Presidential Muhammadu Buhari is facing a serious dilemma due to the 2023 general elections.

According to a report by Sun newspaper, some ministers in President Buhari's cabinet who are vying for a political position at the 2023 polls are hesitant to resign their position.

Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Ameachi on Saturday, April 9 officially declared his ambition to join the presidential race. Photo Credit: (Rotimi Amaechi)

Legit.ng gathered that the newly approved electoral law posits that any public officer who is vying for a political office must resign his or her position before the stipulated date issued by the National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Meanwhile, a source revealed to the newspaper that a meeting between President Buhari, and the national chairman of the APC, Abdullahi Adamu dwelled on the refusal of some of the ministers to give up their positions.

Some of these ministers and federal appointees include Rotimi Amaechi, minister of transportation; Abubakar Malami, minister of justice; Chris Ngige, minister of labour; Emeka Nwajiuba, minister of state for education; Godswill Akpabio, minister of Niger Delta Affairs; Timipre Sylva, minister of state for petroleum resources, among others.

This long list of federal government appointees is vying for either the presidency or gubernatorial seat of their respective states.

Amaechi in office is illegal - Niger Delta group

Following Rotimi Ameachi’s official declaration for the presidency over the week, a group known as the Niger Delta Transparency, Accountability and Good Governance Group (Niger Delta TAG), has urged the former Rivers state governor to resign his position as transport minister.

The group in a statement on Sunday, April 10 stated that it was unethical and illegal for Amaechi to remain as part of President Muhammadu Buhari’s cabinet.

The statement said:

“The minister placed the cart before the horse. The proper thing to do would have been to first resign, before declaring his presidential ambition.

The group further urged President Muhammadu Buhari to instruct Amaechi to resign his position stating that it will breed further distraction to his responsibilities as minister of transportation.

2023: CSOs tell Emefiele to leave CBN and focus on politics

Also, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) governor has been advised to resign from his position as the apex bank chief and focus on his purported 2023 presidential ambition.

The demand was made by four civil society groups in a statement sent to Legit.ng on Thursday, April 7.

The groups are Citizens Awareness Against Corruption and Social Vises Initiative, Empowerment For Unemployed Youth Initiative, Guidance of Democracy and Development, and Niger Delta Youth Council.

2023: Rotimi Amaechi issues presidential manifesto

Meanwhile, the minister of transportation, Rotimi Amaechi who is yet to resign issued his presidential manifesto at the declaration venue.

Amaechi promised to tackle insecurity and hunger in Nigeria if given the mandate to serve in 2023.

He further noted that his aspiration was not about fulfilling any personal ambition, said he considered it a moral duty to give what he could in the service of the country.

