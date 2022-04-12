The camp of the incumbent is unshaken by the speculations that Sanwo-Olu might not be favoured for a second term in office

Gbenga Omotoso who serves as the commissioner for information and strategy said the second-term declaration is not top of the governor’s list

He stated that the governor is more motivated than ever to deliver the huge projects he promised Lagosians

Scepticism over the second term bid of Lagos state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu is on the high side as the Governor’s Advisory Council (GAC) is yet to officially issue an announcement that solidifies the incumbent’s candidacy.

According to DailyTrust newspaper, the GAC which stands as the decision-making organ of the ruling party APC is still yet to give the incumbent a go-ahead to run for a second term.

The Lagos state APC Governor’s Advisory Council (GAC) said it has not met to decide if Governor Sanwo-Olu will run for second-term. Photo Credit: (Babajide Sanwo-Olu)

All though speculations have it that the GAC had given their blessings, however, eyes brows have been raised as to why the incumbent is still yet to formally declare his ambition to run for a second term.

Legit.ng gathered that amidst all the uncertainties, the opposition party PDP has been rumoured to be willing to offer Governor Sanwo-Olu its gubernatorial tickets if the APC fails to retain him.

Meanwhile, the APC was quick to react to these speculations stating that the incumbent is still their most preferred candidate to run for a second term.

Contrary to the party statement, sources have revealed that the future of Governor Sanwo-Olu seems rather opaque as the party big wigs are said to have secretly endorsed an unknown candidate.

The source revealed that the governorship ticket as it stands is not automatic, but revealed that aspirants have been declaring their intentions for other positions but that the governorship seat has no aspirants at present.

The source said:

“I can tell you this is what is responsible for the lull in the party. Aspirants have been coming out for other positions but not the governorship.

Sanwo-Olu must get unanimous endorsement - GAC

Also revealing the latest development in the governorship race, a member of GAC who pleaded anonymity stated that the council is yet to seat on the matter.

He revealed that he was amazed to see media reports stating that GAC has endorsed Governor Sanwo-Olu for a second-term bid.

He further stated that the governor had already been endorsed by some areas in Lagos state as he sighted Ikorodu as one of them.

The GAC member further reiterated that his candidacy is still subject to a unanimous endorsement by all quarters.

He said:

“He needs the support of all the divisions in Lagos and all the GAC members in these zones would have to endorse him. Until then, we just need to exercise some patience.”

Also speaking on the second-term bid of the governor, the state commissioner for information and strategy, Gbenga Omotoso stated that the governor is more focused on ongoing projects.

Omotoso stated that the governor is motivated to deliver all these projects as it is the top priority of the incumbent at present.

He said:

“When it is time for politics, you will see us. Remember, we have party elders, leaders, so when it is time, you will see us.”

Sanwo-Olu renews pledges to Lagosians

Meanwhile, the Lagos state government says it is determined to sustain the state's resilience through the formulation of people-oriented strategies and policies that are need-based and development focused

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu made this known at the maiden convocation of the professional diploma programme of the Lagos State Cooperative College (LASCOCO) at Oko-Oba, Agege area of Lagos state.

Sanwo-Olu explained that his administration would remain relentless in the effort to convert emerging threats to opportunities, leveraging digitalization technologies to deliver learning and educational outcomes.

Sanwo-Olu erects ultra-modern school in Ibeju LGA

Meanwhile, Governor Sanwo-Olu has commissioned a new secondary school in Lagos named Elemoro Community Junior Secondary School in Ibeju local government area of the state.

Described as a state-of-the-art edifice, the school has an 18-classroom block, 12 standard classrooms, a football pitch, a studio for arts and music, a science laboratory and the likes.

Governor Sanwo-Olu said he built the school to ensure that pupils from the community no longer have to walk long-distance before they have access to education.

