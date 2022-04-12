The Ohanaeze Ndigbo has called on Ndigbo to consider presidential aspirants from other Igbo-speaking states

The group said that it is important to note that its constitution recognises the seven states surrounding the southeast region

According to the group, aspirants like Rotimi Amaechi, who has already declared his intention to contest for the presidency is a member of Ohanaeze Ndigbo

Ndigbos have been urged to extend their search for a 2023 presidential candidate to all the seven Igbo-speaking states recognised by the Ohanaeze Ndigbo, a socio-political group from the southeast region.

Guardian reports that a chieftain of the Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Richard Ozobu, said a strong alliance with all the states surrounding the southeast region will aid the realisation of an Igbo presidency in 2023.

Ozubu called on the Igbo people to ensure that the search for a presidential candidate is extended to the seven Igbo-speaking states recognised by the socio-political group.

Igbos across the country have been urged to have an open mind towards presidential aspirants from the seven Igbo-speaking states outside the southeast. Photo: Rotimi Amaechi, Rivers state government

He also said that such a strategy would be in the interest of Ndigbo and would guarantee that the likes of the minister of transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, in the presidency.

His words:

"He (Amaechi) is a complete Igbo man from Ikwere in Rivers State was given the opportunity to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari in 2023."

He also added that it would be wrong to limit the search for a presidential candidate to only the southeast states that are core Igbo-speaking states - Enugu, Abia, Anambra, Ebonyi and Imo.

Ohanaeze's constitution and states it recognises

Ozubu also added that the Ohanaeze Constitution has already recognised Delta and Rivers as part of Igbo states.

Also speaking on the same matter, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide cautioned against any campaign of calumny against the minister of transportation and other aspirants of Igbo extraction.

The Punch reports that the group, in a statement by Okechukwu Isiguzoro, said the vilification of Igbo leaders will not be tolerated.

Isiguzoro said:

“Chibuike Amaechi is a registered member of Ohanaeze Ndigbo in the Rivers state chapter and a bonafide member of Ime Obi (the apex decision making organ in Ohanaeze) based on his position as a former governor and current minister."

