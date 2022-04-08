There seems to be internal wrangling among PDP chieftains as the presidential primary of the party draws near

A prominent chieftain of the party, Senator Dino Melaye has lambasted a former governor, Ayo Fayose

Fayose had earlier taken two presidential aspirants of the party to the cleaners over their ambition in 2023

FCT, Abuja - Senator Dino Melaye has berated a former governor of Ekiti state, Ayodele Fayose, over his comments concerning a former vice president, Atiku Abubakar, and former Senate president, Bukola Saraki.

Fayose had taken a swipe at Atiku and Saraki who are both presidential aspirants of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) while speaking on national television.

Dino Melaye says the presidency is not for jesters like Ayo Fayose, a former governor of Ekiti state. Photo credit: Nigerian Senate

Source: Facebook

Fayose, also a PDP presidential aspirant, insisted that the party must adhere to zoning while accusing the duo of insincerity in the pursuit of their presidential ambition.

Responding, Kogi-born Melaye stated that the presidency is not Amala and ponmo, nor is it for jesters.

Melaye in a statement seen by Legit.ng said:

“The issue before Nigerians now is not who can eat more, but who can produce food. That is why the attempt to tar the outstanding achievements of Atiku Abubakar as former vice president and Bukola Saraki as former Senate president by Fayose would be discounted as the belching perfidy of a presidential gambler.

“It is clear from the verbal missiles deployed by Fayose that he was simply de-marketing frontline aspirants in PDP as a counterintuitive strategy to shore up the chances of his political godfather in APC.

“The contest for the ticket of PDP and the presidency of Nigeria is a serious engagement. Those who aspire to the position must elevate themselves above pedestrian conduct and address real issues, rather than dwelling on inconsequential inanities.

“Nigeria is in dire straits at the moment. It is beyond the call of jesters in the corridors of elevated governance.”

Source: Legit.ng