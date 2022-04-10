An emerging report by The Nation states that Vice President Yemi Osinbajo is hosting members of the Progressive Governors Forum (PGF), to Iftar at his official residence, Akinola Aguda House in the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The newspaper cited sources close to the office of the Vice President as hinting that Osinbajo would use the occasion to consult with the Governors on his rumoured presidential ambition.

It was gathered that as at 6:45pm, not less than six Governors, including Mallam Nasir El-Rufa’i (Kaduna) and Dapo Abiodun (Ogun) were already within the premises.

Other APC Governors seen driven in before the 7pm scheduled time for the gathering were: Hope Uzodinma (Imo); Babajide Sanwo-Olu (Lagos) and Gboyega Oyetola (Osun).

A source also cited by The Nation stated that Oyetola is in Makkah, Saudi Arabia, for the lesser Hajj (Umrah), fuelling speculations the Governor’s car might have conveyed his Deputy Benedict Alabi.

The meeting, which seemed exclusive to only the invited Governors and some of their aides, did not admit journalists in the premises of the Vice President’s residence.

