Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on Monday, April 11 officially declared his decision to contest the 2023 presidential election

Osinbajo, 65, will first contest for the presidential ticket of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC)

The development comes after months of speculations over whether or not he would run for president

FCT, Abuja - The declaration video of Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, SAN, for the 2023 presidency has set a new internet record having fetched a total of 345,000 views and over 3 million impressions in less than six hours.

An expert, Oluwafemi Popoola said the viral online video which was posted around 7:00 a.m. has garnered mouth-watering social media numbers, breaking the Nigerian social media record.

VP Osinbajo officially joined the 2023 presidential race on Monday, April 11. Photo credit: Aso Rock Villa

With 345,000 views, 27,000 likes, 18,000 retweets, and over 3 million impressions in just 6 hours, he said the declaration video became the most engaged political post in the Nigerian Internet landscape

Before the declaration, Nigerians had waited endlessly to know the next step of the vice president after repeated calls were made for him to throw his hat into the ring as the country prepares for a new election year.

In the said video currently trending online, the vice president reeled out his achievement and stated why he is the right person to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari.

2023: Group rubbishes claim that Osinbajo’s bid is to procure immunity

In a related development, the northern wing of the Osinbajo Support Movement (OSM) has blasted an unknown group that alleged that the vice president was seeking immunity against potential prosecution after the 2023 elections, even though he had not declared interest in the electoral race then.

The OSM in a statement by its northern zonal coordinators stated that the allegations against Osinbajo are bogus lies that have already been discredited and debunked in the past.

The statement sent to Legit.ng was signed by Hon. Aliko Shaibu (northwest), Alhaji Ibraheem Bello (northeast), and Dr. Emmanuel Tembe (north-central).

2023: APC will choose any available option for presidential primary, says Adamu

Meanwhile, the newly-elected national chairman of the APC, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, on Thursday, April 7 said the ruling party would use any available option to elect its next presidential candidate.

The three options available for the ruling party are direct primaries, indirect primaries, and consensus.

Senator Adamu made the comment while speaking to State House correspondents after meeting President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa.

