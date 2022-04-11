Professor Yemi Osinbajo on Monday, April 11, made his intention to run for president in the 2023 election known to Nigerians

Nigeria's vice president, Yemi Osinbajo has promised to continue with the legacies of President Muhammadu Buhari once he emerges president of the country.

Speaking while declaring his intention to contest for the office of the president on Monday, April 11, Osinbajo said he will complete the works started by President Buhari.

At the declaration monitored by Legit.ng, Osinbajo added that he plans to establish a country of every Nigerians' dream within a few years of becoming the president.

Noting that he had addressed small and large businesses across the country, the vice president called on all Nigerians to join hands to promote peace and unity of the nation.

He said:

“I believe that the very reason why the Almighty God gave me these experiences, these insights, and these opportunities, is that they must be put to the use of our country and its great peoples.

“Which is why I am today, with utmost humility, formally declaring my intention to run for the office of the President, Federal Republic of Nigeria, on the platform of our great party, the All Progressives Congress.”

As Nigeria’s vice president, Yemi Osinbajo finally declared to run for president, Legit.ng in this report presents to you his full speech and a video of his declaration.

According to him, being Nigeria’s VP since 2015 has afforded him the opportunities to understand the “diverse experiences and yearnings” of Nigerians.

