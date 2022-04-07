The governor of Oyo state, Seyi Makinde has announced his decision to seek another four years in office

The politician hinged his decision on the need to further build on the solid foundation his administration had laid

Makinde also said that he has picked up the Expression of Interest and Nomination forms of the opposition PDP

Ahead of the 2023 general elections, Oyo Governor Seyi Makinde has officially declared his intention to run for a second term

The governor made the announcement in a tweet on Thursday evening, April 7, noting that he had picked up the Expression of Interest and Nomination forms of the PDP.

Governor Seyi Makinde has declared to run for a second term. Photo credit: @seyiamakinde

Source: Twitter

According to him, the work of engineering a modern Oyo State is not done until all problems are addressed.

It was gathered that Makinde has earlier promised to reveal his decision on a second term in office.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Makinde said:

“In my newsletter today, I announced that I have picked up the Expression of Interest and Nomination forms for a second term as the elected Governor of the good people of Oyo State. If the good people of Oyo State desire it, we will serve for four more years."

The governor hinged his decision to seek re-election based on the need to further build on the solid foundation his administration had laid regarding moving the people of the state from poverty to prosperity.

Oyo 2023: More trouble for Makinde as Adedibu’s political son Gbolarumi declares gov ambition

Legit.ng previously reported that Makinde has been faced with huge competition for PDP’s ticket as former deputy governor, Gbolarumi Hazeem is set to declare his governorship ambition.

Hazeem who served as deputy under the stewardship of late Christopher Alao Akala between 2007 and 2011 said he will make an official declaration on Thursday, March 31.

He also noted that his return to Oyo state politics to contest for the governorship seat is to bring back the glory days of the state.

Southwest PDP hails Makinde infrastructural exploit in Oyo

Meanwhile, Makinde has been acknowledged by some top PDP members for his infrastructural exploit in the state.

While reiterating the stance of the party in the forthcoming general election, the party big wigs also urged all members of the party to stick together to win the gubernatorial elections in Ekiti and Osun later this year.

Source: Legit.ng