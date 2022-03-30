Emerging reports have confirmed that there is an ongoing rift between top party stalwarts in Oyo state PDP

Another report confirms that the governorship slot of the incumbent governor, Seyi Makinde is not certain as some party faithful are in doubt of his leadership style

However, it is believed that his emergence as governor was due to the breach of party politics aided by some of the party big wigs

Oyo state, Ibadan - Ahead of the 2023 general elections, Oyo state governor, Seyi Makinde has been faced with huge competition for PDP’s ticket as former deputy governor, Gbolarumi Hazeem is set to declare his governorship ambition, The Nigerian Tribune reports.

Hazeem who served as deputy under the stewardship of late Christopher Alao Akala between 2007 and 2011 said he will make an official declaration on Thursday, March 31.

Governor Seyi Makinde will be looking to retain the governorship seat for a second term. Photo Credit: (Seyi Makinde)

Source: Twitter

He also noted that his return to Oyo state politics to contest for the governorship seat is to bring back the glory days of the state, Legit.ng gathered.

Hazeem said he has the capacity and experience the reposition the state infrastructurally, economically, and democratically.

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Oyo 2023: Hazeem slams Makinde's leadership style

While stating his plans for the state, he also noted that the ongoing crisis within the PDP can be traced back to the leadership method of the incumbent.

He accused Seyi Makinde of being into power following the breach of party policy amongst some of the party bigwigs.

It was also gathered that plans are ongoing by some of the party stalwarts to frustrate the second-term bid of Governor Seyi Makinde.

Southwest PDP hails Makinde infrastructural exploit in Oyo

Meanwhile in a contrasting development, Governor Seyi Makinde have been acknowledged by some top PDP members for his infrastructural exploit in the state.

While reiterating the stance of the party in the forthcoming general election, the party big wigs also urged all members of the party to stick together to win the gubernatorial elections in Ekiti and Osun later this year.

Governor Makinde crowns Lekan Balogun as Olubadan Of Ibadan

Most recently, Governor Seyi Makinde installed Olalekan Balogun as the newly crowned Olubadan of Ibadanland in Oyo state.

Governor Makinde presented the staff of office to Balogun at a grand ceremony which took place on Friday at Mapo Hall in Ibadan.

In his speech after he was crowned the Olubadan, Balogun vowed never to disappoint the people of Ibadanland and the nation generally.

Source: Legit.ng