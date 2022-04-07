Governor Aminu Tambuwal, a front line presidential aspirant under the PDP in 2023 has continued his message of unity across Nigeria

Speaking in Bayelsa state where he went to commission a project, the Sokoto governor harped on the need for unity again

Tambuwal also expressed confidence that the PDP will win the 2023 presidential election at the centre

Yenagoa - Governor Aminu Tambuwal, front line presidential aspirant under the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, on Thursday, April 7 said the PDP will rebuild and unite Nigeria if the party returns to power in 2023.

Governor Tambuwal who is the chairman of the PDP Governors Forum stated this while commissioning the New Yenagoa city link Road and bridge in Onopa, Bayelsa state.

Gov Aminu Tambuwal commissioning a project in Bayelsa state during his visit. Photo credit: AWT Media

Source: Facebook

Speaking at the commissioning, Governor Tambuwal said:

“We can together rebuild this country, let’s commit ourselves to working as one. The story coming out of Bayelsa has been very commendable and it’s only God that has made it possible. I admonish you to continue to serve the people the way you started.

“We have no business promoting hatred, and hostility when we have service to render to the people. Let’s continue with the good work. Bayelsa is working because you have good leadership, and Nigeria can work if we have good leadership.

“It’s all about building national consensus, bringing out our strength to work toward unity. We can replicate the success recorded here at the national level.”

The former Speaker of the House of Representatives equally urged the Bayelsa state chairman of the PDP to mobilise all Bayelsans to ensure the party continues to win elections in the state and as well as return to Aso Villa by winning the presidential election.

He commended Governor Duoye Diri for completing the project which was kick-started by his predecessor, Senator Seriake Dickson.

Tambuwal who was in the state at the invitation of his Bayelsa state counterpart, described the bridge and road as an essential component of infrastructure development of the New Yenagoa, which signifies continuity in governance.

Associates buy N40million PDP 2023 presidential form for Governor Tambuwal

Recall that some associates of Governor Tambuwal recently purchased a presidential nomination form for him at the headquarters of the PDP.

The allies of the governor say they were compelled to carry out the action due to their interest in seeing Tambuwal emerge as Nigeria's next president.

Speaking on behalf of the group, Aare Olumiyiwa Akinboro said they are concerned Nigerians who are worried about where Nigeria is headed and as such, they want Governor Tambuwal to lead the country.

2023: Nigerian Youths Forum endorses Tambuwal as next president

In a related development, a coalition of youth groups under the aegis of Nigerian Youths Forum, NYF have endorsed Tambuwal as the next Nigerian president.

The NYF made this known while briefing journalists including a Legit.ng reporter in Abuja on Friday, March 4.

The convener of NYF, Comrade Elochukwu Agwu, stated that Governor Tambuwal is a leader Nigerian youths can easily relate to, hence his endorsement by the coalition.

Source: Legit.ng