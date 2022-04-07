A school in Borno state, Technical Girls College, Damboa has been attacked by some terrorists suspected to be members of the Islamic State of West African Province.

The Punch reports that the terrorists also attacked a primary healthcare facility in the town at about 1 am on Wednesday, April 6.

Some terrorists have attacked a primary healthcare centre and a school in Damboa town.

Source: Twitter

Confirming the attack, a security source noted that attackers had invaded Damboa town around the said time on their motorcycles.

The source said that the terrorists later parked the bikes behind the trench dug around the town and moved in on foot before launching the attack on the communities.

He added that they (the terrorists) succeeded in burning part of the primary healthcare centre and the school before leaving the area.

A member of the Civilian JTF who also confirmed the attack said two of their members sustained injuries and are already receiving treatment.

