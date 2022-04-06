A recent report indicates that attacks by terrorists have continued in some communities within the northern region

Gunmen suspected to be bandits killed three worshippers on Tuesday, April 5, during Iftar in Bali local government area of Taraba

The attackers abducted an unspecified number of persons from the mosque and whisked them to an unknown location

Baba Juli, Taraba state -

Terrorists attacked a mosque while worshippers were breaking their fast on Tuesday, killing three persons.

Daily Trust learnt that the attackers, numbering about 50, also abducted many worshippers from the mosque and took them to an unknown location.

It was gathered that the incident occured at Baba Juli village in Bali Local Government Area of Taraba State.

The terrorists had some time last month reportedly attacked the village but were forced to flee after serious exchange of fire.

A resident of the village, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said, “Yesterday’s attack caught us unawares. We were breaking our fast inside the mosque when we started hearing gun shots and there was nothing we could do to counter the terrorists.”

He said three persons were killed inside the mosque by the terrorists and many villagers were abducted and taken to unknown location.

The spokesperson for Taraba State Police Command, DSP Usman Abdullahi, confirmed the incident but said he was waiting for more details from the police Divisional office in Bali.

Source: Legit.ng