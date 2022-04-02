Governor Nasir El Rufai of Kaduna state has shared an update on the attack on the Kaduna-bound train

El Rufai claimed that those who attacked the train on the ill-fated day were bandits and Boko Haram terrorists

According to the governor, security agencies have been making efforts to rescue victims of the attack

In the wake of the Abuja, Kaduna train attack on Monday evening, March 28, Governor Nasir El-Rufai has identified those responsible for the tragic incident.

ThisDay reported that the Kaduna state governor revealed that the attack on the train was carried out by Boko Haram terrorists in collaboration with some bandits operating in Kaduna, Zamfara, Niger, Sokoto and Kebbi States.

Governor Nasir el-Rufai has revealed the identity of those who attacked the Abuja-Kaduna train. Photo credit: @elrufai

He made the assertions on Friday, April 1, after updating President Muhammadu Buhari on security developments in his state.

Recall that at least eight people were killed during the attack which lasted for almost two hours. Several passengers sustained gunshot injuries while a yet-to-be-determined number of people were kidnapped by the gunmen.

We know where they are - El-Rufai

The governor also admitted that the Nigerian authorities know the camps and listen to the conversations of the armed groups that are terrorising the northern region, Premium Times added.

El-Rufai revealed this while speaking at an event attended by the transportation minister, Rotimi Amaechi, to update Nigerians on what the government was doing to tackle the tide of banditry in the state after Monday’s deadly attack.

He said:

“We know where their camps are. We know their camps, we have the maps; we know everything. We have their phone numbers and listen to their conversation sometimes. But it has to be done across the five states.”

Abuja-Kaduna train attack: Kidnappers give crucial information on missing passengers

In a previous report by Legit.ng, kidnappers who attacked and whisked away passengers of the Kaduna-bound train on Monday, March 28, have started contacting the families of their captives.

Although the criminals did not ask for ransom, they told families whose relatives are with them that they are safe.

A family member of one of the kidnapped persons said that according to the abductors who called on the night of Tuesday, March 29, all the passengers were very safe with them.

