The ruling APC says it has not released any primary election timetable ahead of the 2023 general elections

APC national publicity secretary, Felix Morka, said the party had not concluded its deliberations on the matter

Morka stated that the decision of the party would be made available to the public as soon as the deliberations are concluded

Abuja - The All Progressives Congress (APC) on Wednesday, April 6, disowned the 2023 primary election timetable circulating on social media, Daily Trust reported.

Legit.ng gathered that earlier on Wednesday, there were reports circulating to elect candidates for the 2023 elections.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has disowned a purported primary election timetable in circulation. Photo credit: @OfficialAPCNg

Felix Morka, APC national publicity secretary, speaking after a meeting of the party’s national working committee (NWC) in Abuja said the party has no knowledge of the timetable in circulation

In another report by The Cable, Morka noted that the party had not concluded its deliberations on the matter, adding that APC would make its final decision known to the public.

