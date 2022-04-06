Pam Jang, the son of a former governor of Plateau state, Jonah Jang, has declared his intention to be a member of the House of Reps

Pam is angling to represent the people of Jos-South/Jos-East Federal Constituency in the National Assembly

The aspirant was presented with the nomination firms purchased from the Peoples Democratic Party by a committee of friends

Jos - Some Plateau indigenes have purchased the nomination form for Mr. Pam David Jang, eldest son of the former governor of the state, Senator Jonah David Jang.

The indigenes want the junior Jang to run in the Jos South/Jos East Federal constituency election under the banner of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in 2023.

Leaders of the group addressing the press before presenting the form to Pam David Jang. Photo credit: Matthew Tegha

Daily Sun newspaper reports that Dr. Dagwom Dang presented the nomination form on Tuesday, April 5 in Jos to Pam David Jang, on behalf of his League of friends.

He expressed confidence that Pam will give the constituency quality and all-inclusive representation.

2023: Pam David Jang gets support from across Plateau state

Vanguard newspaper reports that Usman Magaji from Jos East and Dauda Dinju from Jos South who spoke before the presentation said they were ready to work and ensure that Mr. Jang emerges victorious at the poll.

According to the duo, the young Jang has the required qualification, empathy, and other pedigrees to lift the constituency higher.

In his acceptance remarks, Daily Trust newspaper quoted Pam as saying:

“I consider this a great honour done to me by my friends. I humbly accept this clarion call to serve my great people of Jos East/Jos South Federal Constituency in the National Assembly.”

