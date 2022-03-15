A campaign chatbot that enables voters to interact via a phone number on WhatsApp with politicians have been created

The initiative is promoted by some young Nigerians presiding over CreativeTribe International and IDC Platforms

The chatbot will be available 24 hours round the clock and can help politicians in their e-campaigns

FCT, Abuja - CreativeTribe International and IDC Platforms have developed a personal and political campaign WhatsApp chatbots for organizations and politicians.

The startups have in their teams' skilled designers, developers, and writers who are incredibly skilled and passionate about what they do.

Politicians can tone down on physical rallies and use the new technology to mobilise their supporters. Photo credit: Delta state government

The firms are pushing to make WhatsApp Chatbot easy to have for businesses and individuals - and especially politicians as the general elections draw near.

The promoters say WhatsApp is one of the most powerful communication platforms globally, with the number of active users continuing to rise amid the pandemic.

Adeoye Temitope, the brain behind the initiative said:

“The personal or campaign WhatsApp chatbot will serve as a hub of information which all campaign tactics can point voters to learn more about the candidate via WhatsApp.

“The chatbot will provide voters with a self-guided journey where the users can determine what and how much they want to know about the candidate and chat to gather that information. The chatbot can be used to get facts about the candidate and also counter fake news or propaganda.”

He said the chatbot will be available 24/7 and can help the campaign in performing a variety of tasks such as:

1. Introduce the candidate

2. Layout route for voter’s interest

3. View works and achievement

4. See events calendar

5. Easy sharing of multimedia

6. Tailored conversations and replies

7. Make donations

8. Request a call

9. Sign up volunteers

10. Connect with other social media apps.

2023 Elections: FCI to partner with other agencies to combat fake news, misinformation

Meanwhile, FactCheck Initiative (FCI) has created a team for a cause that will involve partnering with the government and other agencies in other to have free, fair, and peaceful elections in Nigeria void of any form of violence in 2023.

The main aim of this cause will be to spot, examine and respond to the impact caused by any misleading information ahead of the upcoming 2023 general elections in Nigeria.

Temitope, country director, FactCheck Initiative says stopping fake news and misinformation is the inspiration behind the project.

