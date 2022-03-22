The former Senate President Bukola Saraki, has described the ruling All Progressives Congress, as a party of deceit

Saraki who made this disclosure in Bauchi noted that the Buhari-led APC administration has failed and ruined Nigerians

Meanwhile, on Monday night, March 21, young professionals convened by Abubakar Danmusa, helped to raise the N40 million for Saraki's presidential expression of interest form and my nomination form

A former Senate President, Bukola Saraki, has said that the ruling All Progressives Congress is a party full of deceit.

The Punch reports that he made this assertion in Bauchi, on Monday, March 21, when his presidential campaign council visited stakeholders of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for consultation at the party secretariat.

Saraki, who was represented by the chairman of his 2023 presidential campaign council, Prof. Tyorwuese Hagher, said APC has failed to fulfill the promises it made to Nigerians in 2015.

Saraki labelled the APC government of President Muhammadu Buhari as full of deceit. Photo credit: Abubakar Bukola Saraki

Source: Facebook

He said:

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

“Seven years down the line, they are still blaming the PDP and yet, they cannot ever equal the progress that the PDP has made.”

The Nigerian politician also said that the party has ruined Nigeria.

Nigerians call

The former Kwara state governor urged Nigerians not to pay attention to where he comes from and the religion he practices but elect him the president based on his competence just as he opined that the country needs a leader who is capable of uniting the country and restoring peace.

Saraki further urged Nigerians to choose a leader that will rebuild the nation’s universities, that will make fuel available and ensure constant electricity for an improved economy.

Defection: APC plotting 30-year ban for Saraki, Tambuwal, Ortom, others in fresh lawsuit

Following the recent judgment from the Federal High Court in Abuja evicting Governor David Umahi as the number one citizen of Ebonyi state, the All Progress Congress (APC) is on course to replicate a similar move on some of its members.

It was reported that the ruling party is taking legal steps that will see former party faithful like Bukola Saraki bag no fewer than a 30-year ban from vying for any elective office, a move prompted by the APC to punish former members who won under its umbrella and defected to another party.

Recall that Senator Bukola Saraki won his election under the umbrella of the APC before defecting to the PDP a few years later.

2023: Plot against Atiku thickens in PDP

Meanwhile, big wigs in the PDP, including former top military brass, were opposed to the fresh presidential bid of former vice-president, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar.

Regarded as among the main power brokers in the party since the inception of the PDP in 1998, the ex-military leaders were reportedly pushing for a paradigm shift in the contest for who would become the standard-bearer of the party.

Aside from their lieutenants still deeply entrenched in the system, the former leaders also wielded an awesome influence along with other power brokers in taking key decisions in the main opposition party.

Source: Legit.ng