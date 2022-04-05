A massive number of APC and PDP members recently announced their intention to join the NNPP in Jigawa

This was disclosed by the former chairman of the NNPP's caretaker committee in the northern state, Musa Bako Aujara

According to Aujara, a lot of former senators and members of the House f Representatives were among the defectors

Jigawa - As claimed by the former caretakers' committee chairman of the New Nigerian People Party (NNPP) in Jigawa, Musa Bako Aujara, the party received new members from the All Progressives Congress and the Peoples Democratic Party.

The NNPP said it is ready to take power from the AAPC in Jigawa (Photo: Nigerian Tribune0

As he spoke with journalists on Tuesday, April 5, Aujara who witnessed the handover of the party's leadership to newly elected executive members noted that among the defectors were former senators and members of the House of Representatives.

Aujara who also served as a senator boasted that the NNPP is positioned to take power from the clutch of the APC in Jigawa.

Nigerian Tribune quoted him as saying:

“Today NNPP stands as a best option to Nigerians, this makes the party attractive, also going by the large number of people trooping into the party every day, this gives us hope that NNPP is on a clear path to take over Nigeria and 36 states in the forthcoming 2023 general election.”

On his part, the former special assistant on media to former Governor Sule Lamido, Hon. Lawan A. Kazaure, claimed that the decampees left the PDP for the NNPP as a result of nepotism, inconsistency, and lack of clear direction.

Kazaure added:

“So in view of these, from today we have dumped PDP and formally joined NNPP to provide Nigerians with better political party that has concern for Nigeria and Nigerians as APC and PDP have failed and disappointed them in the last 22 years.”

2023: This NNPP is fresh air for Nigerians, Kwankwaso tells PDP as he urges youths to join new party

Meanwhile, the former governor of Kano state, Rabiu Kwankwaso, has urged Nigerians, especially the youths, to join the NNPP to restore Nigeria and provide the fresh air desired by citizens.

Kwankwaso who made the call during the national convention of the party in Abuja disclosed the NNPP was well placed to rescue the nation, Leadership reports.

According to the former governor, the new party would guarantee jobs, and quality education without strike, among others for the youths in the country.

