The Lagos state parliament has passed a bill to open a training institute for operatives of RRS, LASTMA, LNSC, and a host of other law enforcement agencies in the state

This means all the various law enforcement agencies will undergo cognitive training so as to build their mental capacity, emotional intelligence and human relation.

Speaker of the house, Mudashiru Obasa who read out the bill ordered that the clean copy be sent to the governor for assent

The Lagos state parliament on Monday, April 4 played host to the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogúnwusi, Legit.ng reports.

Receiving the highly revered monarch, the speaker of the Lagos parliament, Mudashiru Obasa introduced him to the legislative house before the start of a plenary session.

Rt Hon. Mudashiru Obasa read out the bill to create a training institute for law enforcement agencies in Lagos.

Obasa who is had been a long-term friend of Oba Ogúnwusi held a short meeting with the monarch before the commencement of the plenary.

In his remark, Oba Ogúnwusi thanked the Lagos state legislative chamber for acknowledging his presence as he spoke in Yoruba language.

He however urged the legislative chamber to be good ambassadors of the Yoruba language and the culture so as to prevent it from extinction.

Rt Hon. Mudashiru Obasa and Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogúnwusi taking a stroll at the Lagos parliament complex in Oregun.

Oba Ogúnwusi noted that the Yoruba culture and language are widely appreciated internationally and he urged them to channel the same energy and passion to preserve it.

He said:

"People in other countries honour and cherish the Yoruba language, but sadly here at home, we seem not to cherish what is ours.

“I, therefore, urge the Lagos State House of Assembly, to do all within its power to persuade other state Assemblies in Yoruba speaking areas, to see the sense, in conducting their House businesses in Yoruba, like this, is one of the surest ways to promote our language and cultural heritage

Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogúnwusi in a brief meeting with the speaker, Mudashiru Obasa at the Lagos state House of Assembly complex.

Lagos assembly passes bill for law enforcement training institute

Meanwhile, at the plenary session, the Lagos state parliament passed the bill to create a law enforcement training institute in the state.

This means law enforcement agencies like RSS, LASTMA, LNSC, and others will undergo world-class tutorship and capacity-building lessons before joining the agency.

However, the house has resorted to sending a clean copy of the bill to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, for assent.

