It is a piece of news that would gladden the hearts of many, the Lagos state cooperative college has graduated the first set of its students

The maiden convocation ceremony had in attendance notable men and women in the state, especially those instrumental to the development of the college

The event gave cooperators in the state the opportunity to network and celebrate the movement in Lagos

The Lagos State Co-operative College LASCOCO is set to graduate one hundred and four students under its Professional Diploma Programme.

Legit.ng reports that the Provost of the College, Mr. Akorede Ojomu, who stated this at a news briefing to herald the maiden convocation and graduation of Professional Diploma students said honorary award of fellowship would be bestowed on five persons who had been instrumental to the development of the College during the event coming up in the 7th of next month (April).

Those to be conferred with the award are: a former Commissioner for Agriculture and Cooperatives and the Oniru of Iruland, Oba Gbolahan Lawal, former Commissioner for Commerce, Industry and Cooperatives, Mrs Olayinka Oladunjoye, retired Permanent Secretaries, Mr Wale Raji, Dr Yaqub Bashorun and Mr. Lekan Akodu.

This is the maiden edition of the college's convocation and graduation. Photo credit: Legit.ng

He said the maiden Convocation lecture would titled “Concern for the 21st Century economy: what roles do cooperatives have to play in the transition to a sustainable economy?“ would be delivered by the Chief Executive Officer and Principal of the United Kingdom Cooperative College, Mr. Neil Calvert.

The provost's remark

The Provost explained that as part of a week-long activities to mark the ceremony, Cooperators in the state would also have the opportunity to network and celebrate the movement in Lagos with a lecture titled "The Roles and Responsibilities of Cooperative Stakeholders in Lagos State" while an interdenominational Mosque and Church Services would also be held as part of the ceremony.

Mr Ojomu noted that the College had been working to address sector-specific skill gap through the provision of specialized training for the cooperative sub-sector.

He said:

"Within the comity of tertiary educational institutions in the State and Country as a whole, the Lagos State Cooperative College falls into a specialized category in consideration of the fact that it was established to address sector-specific skill gap through the provision of specialized training for a cooperative sub-sector that is oftentimes not on the radar of the financial or conventional media."

