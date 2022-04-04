Professor Charles Soludo has directed that the residents of Anambra state would participate in a one-day prayer session

Soludo said the prayer session will counter all the evil effects of the sit-at-home in Anambra state and Nigeria

According to the governor, the session would be used to seek the face of God and mark an end to the Monday sit-at-home

The governor of Anambra state, Charles Soludo, has directed that all the residents of the state observe a one-minute prayer to counter the existing sit-at-home order allegedly given by the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

Leadership reports that Soludo who described the effect of the sit-at-home order on the state as evil said the prayer session will work against all the activities of gunmen terrorising Anambra and the southeast as a whole.

Governor Soludo directed a prayer session to counter the evil effect of the Monday sit-at-home order. Photo: Soludo TV

Source: Facebook

The prayer session, the governor said would take place on Monday, April 4, 2022, in churches and other religious worship centres across Anambra state.

Speaking at a stakeholders' peace meeting with security chiefs, traditional and religious leaders said:

“I enjoin you to pause and join in fellowship as we seek the face of God. It is expected that the conclusion of the prayer session shall mark the end of sit-at-home in Anambra state.”

The proscribed members of the IPOB led by Nnamdi Kanu had given the order of the every Monday, sit-at-home on July 30, 2021.

Government at all levels in Nigeria have been urged to seek alternative means of addressing some of the agitations in the southeast region.

The call was made to the federal and state governments by the governor of Anambra state Professor Charles Soludo.

Soludo also warned that not genuine agitations by the people should not always be tackled with brute force.

Source: Legit.ng