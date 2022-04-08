Gunmen suspected to be members of the Indigenous People of Biafra have attacked some soldiers on patrol in Aba, Abia state

The gunmen were said to have launched the attack on the unsuspecting soldiers at about 3 am on Friday, April 8

Sources said the gunmen attacked a military van used by the Nigerian soldiers for their operation in the location

Source: Getty Images

Sources with the commercial city said the attackers laid an ambush for the unsuspecting soldiers along the popular Tonimas junction, Osisioma local government area of Abia state.

It was also gathered that the attackers burnt the patrol van of the soldier whom they attacked at the junction along the Enugu-Aba-Port-Harcourt Expressway.

While the details about possible casualties are yet to be ascertained, a source said the incident which took place at about 3 am caused pandemonium creating apprehension among residents.

A source who spoke to Legit.ng on the incident said there had been a rumour that the leadership of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) had announced a sit-at-home for today, April 8.

According to the source, the sit-at-home order was in honour of the leader of the IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu, who would be appearing before a court today.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the family members of the detained leader of the IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu, had accused southeast governors of sabotage.

Kanu's younger brother, Emmanuel said the IPOB leader had made an eight-point demand from the federal government when he (Kanu) met with the southeast governors shortly before the raid at the late father's palace.

Speaking on behalf of the Kanu family, Emmanuel sought explanations from the southeast governors over their failure to convey Kanu's demands to the FG as agreed by the parties.

Fresh terrorism charges had been filed against Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of IPOB, a proscribed group based in the southeast.

The charges were initiated by the agents of the federal government twenty-four hours before Kanu's expected appearance in court.

Kanu was arrested by Nigerian authorities in Kenya and extradited to Abuja, the Nigerian capital in the year 2021.

