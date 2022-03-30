A leading PDP governorship aspirant in Akwa Ibom state has said he believes his governorship ambition is a divine mandate

Akan Okon, the immediate past commissioner for economic development and Ibom Deep Seaport in the state, says he is confident of succeeding Udom Emmanuel

Okon has handled different portfolios as commissioner in the Godswill Akpabio administration and the current government

Uyo - Mr. Akan Okon, who recently resigned his appointment as commissioner for economic development and Ibom Deep Seaport in Akwa Ibom, has stated that God is leading him in his quest to become the governor of the state.

Okon made the comment days after resigning his appointment and declaring his intention to be the next governor of Akwa Ibom.

Akan Okon speaking to journalists in Uyo during the interactive session. Photo credit: @MrAkanOkon

Source: UGC

While interacting with select journalists in the state, the former commissioner said the fact that he is not Governor Udom Emmanuel's preferred candidate does not bother him.

His words:

“We are all seated here because God has made it possible. God is leading me, I don’t see myself swimming against the tide. There is no man on earth that is led by God that swims against the tide.”

Asked what the shortcomings of Emmanuel's administration are that he would want to correct, Okon said:

“There is no human being that is perfect. There is no perfect government, but I believe that the government led by Governor Udom Emmanuel has done well, and like it is always said, the government is a continuum.

“A state is like a book with different chapters and if you remove five chapters from a book with ten chapters that book can never be complete.

“Every successive administration since the creation of Akwa Ibom has contributed to the development of the state. Each one comes to take over from where the previous one stopped.

“I believe that whatever has been the positive things achieved by this government, it will be the responsibility of the next administration to enforce it for the good of Akwa Ibom people and the areas you believe are not properly done, we will together make modifications.”

2023: Nothing will destroy my over 40 years of friendship with Udom, says Akan Okon

Okon had earlier said that his ambition is not a threat to his friendship with Governor Emmanuel.

Governor Emmanuel had recently announced his preferred successor in the state sparking outrage among politicians.

Okon said although he was not chosen by the governor, it would not affect his friendship with the state chief executive.

2023: I’ve gathered experience to lead Akwa Ibom people, says Akan Okon

Okon also recently said that after serving as commissioner for years, he has gathered enough experience to lead the state.

He made the comment in an interview on Arise News recently, stressing that serving in the state government was a training programme that gave him the opportunity to closely learn from the state governors he worked with.

He expressed confidence that whoever will emerge as the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party will be decided at the party's primary.

