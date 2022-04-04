Barth Nnaji, a former minister of power has accepted the call to run for the seat of governor in Enugu state

Nnaji accepted the call after some members of an organisation presented the nomination and expression of interest forms which was purchased for him

The former minister in his acceptance speech said he (Nnaji) is committed to serving the people of the state

Nigeria's former minister of power during the administration of Goodluck Jonathan has declared his intention to contest the 2023 governorship election in Enugu state.

The Punch reports that Barth Nnaji would be contesting on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Nnaji made the declaration at a ceremony in his hometown, Umuode in the Nkanu East local government area of Enugu state when some members of the New Enugu Coalition for Good Governance presented an expression of interest and nomination forms to him.

Barth Nnaji has accepted to run for governorship in Enugu state. Photo: @edechiene

Source: Twitter

Having purchased the forms for Nnaji, the group led by Ekene Uzodinma described the former minister as the most qualified candidate ahead of the election.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Uzodinma also admitted that he does not conform with the principles of zoning candidacy but believes in allowing the best candidate to win at the poll.

His words:

“You are not coming out because of zoning but because you are the most qualified. In fact, Prof Nnaji should lead the entire South-East and not just Enugu State."

Nnaji accepts to serve the people of Enugu state

The Sun reports that Nnaji while reacting to the gesture shown to him by the group appreciated their effort in teaming up to purchase the forms for him.

He said:

"It is difficult for anyone to be presented with this challenge and he says no. Especially when they have gone ahead to procure the form needed for the journey. I hereby accept.

“There are many things in government but what we need is to give people the power to develop. We need to be able to attract foreign companies to build industries here."

“I am coming into government to serve. Anytime I come into government, it is about sacrifice. Sacrifice for the people. This is so we can lift our people.”

2023 presidency: Prominent southeast commissioner resigns, gives reason

It is the season of defection and resignation of major stakeholders of the two major political parties in Nigeria, the ruling All Progressives Congress and the Peoples Democratic Party.

One of the shocking moves is the resignation of the Enugu state commissioner, Chijioke Edeoga who announced his decision to forge ahead in his political career as he picks up the PDP governorship form to join the 2023 race.

Meanwhile, moving forward, he appreciated the state governor for the opportunity given to serve the people and also called for more support in his next phase.

Northern commissioner resigns office to join southeast governor

In a related development, Rabi Shinkafi, the commissioner for women and children affairs in Zamfara on Thursday, December 23, announced her decision to resign her office.

Shinkafi told newsmen on Thursday that she resigned her appointment as commissioner in Zamfara to enable her to pick another appointment as commissioner in Imo.

She denounced rumours that this is due to a strained relationship between herself and the Zamfara state governor, Bello Matawalle.

Source: Legit.ng