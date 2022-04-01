The good people of Abia state would head to the poll and decide who would rule them in the year 2023

Ahead of the forthcoming general election, the deputy governor of Abia state has declared his intention to join the race and succeed Governor Okezie Ikpeazu

According to Ude Oko Chukwu, the people deserve better and he is prepared to deliver the governance in good fate to Abians

On Friday, April 1, the deputy governor of Abia state, Ude Oko Chukwu, in Umuahia, declared his intention to contest the governorship seat of the state on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Oko Chukwu said he wants to offer conventional service to Abians having learned the lesson in certain areas and to better the lot of Abians and to improve further on the service to the people, The Punch reports.

Sir. Ude Oko Chukwu declared his intentions to join the Abia Gubernatorial race at his Nkporo Country Home, Ohafia LGA of Abia state. Photo credit: Abia Online

Source: Facebook

His focus

He highlighted security, economy, healthcare, urban renewal, road infrastructure and education as his areas of focus.

Oko Chukwu said:

“Hopefully, we will end up stronger than when we started. It will be unfair not to give back to Abians what they have given to me.

“I understand what it means to run the state. It is not a tea party and I will use governance to better the state. I will lead and serve the state in good faith.”

Responding, the Abia state PDP chairman, Alwell Okere, said the party executives are happy with his achievements.

He assured:

“We are going to be fair and provide level playground to all aspirants."

