Peter Obi has expressed optimism that PDP would surely present the best person to rescue Nigeria from its present unfortunate situation

The residential aspirant disclosed this after receiving his 2023 PDP presidential nomination/expression of interest form

The former governor on Friday, April 1, said he should be considered on the consensus option because he has the criteria

Onitsha - Ahead of the 2023 elections, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential aspirant Peter Obi says he is likely to emerge as the party’s consensus candidate.

Vanguard reported that the PDP chieftain made the remark on Friday, April 1, after he received the 2023 PDP presidential nomination/expression of interest form at his Onitsha GRA residence.

Peter Obi has expressed optimism that he is the best person to rescue the country from its present unfortunate situation. Photo credit: @PeterObi

Source: Twitter

The former Anambra state governor noted that it might be possible because he has the criteria as one of the world economy and social-political leader to address the present harsh conditions confronting the country.

Speaking further to journalists, Obi said he should be considered because, since the return of democracy in Nigeria, only late Dr. Alex Ekwueme, from the Igbo extraction has contested the party presidential primaries and lost, Nigerian Tribune added.

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

He also appeal to the national leadership of the party, his co-aspirants and other concerned PDP supporters to considere him for the party ticket for the sake of equity and fairness.

The presidential hopeful said:

“You never can tell, I might be the consensus candidate they are advocating for. We have been talking with each other and I believe that in the end, we will find out who is the best person for the job."

2023: Young professionals buy PDP presidential form for Peter Obi

Recall that a coalition of groups under the auspices of Like Minds for Peter Obi, on Thursday, March 31, obtained the PDP presidential expression of interest and nominations form for Obi.

Speaking to journalists after obtaining the forms at Wadata Plaza, the PDP national secretariat, Leader of Like Minds for Peter Obi, Ekene Nwakuche, revealed that the decision to obtain forms for Obi was borne out of sheer concern for the nation’s dismal trajectory.

According to him, a Peter Obi presidency would, among other things, minimise the cost of governance, freeing up revenue for widescale development.

Doyin Okupe withdraws from 2023 presidential pace, backs Peter Obi

In a related development, Dr. Doyin Okupe, a former presidential spokesman and chieftain of the PDP has withdrawn from the 2023 presidential race.

Okupe was one of the aspirants who had earlier indicated an interest in the presidency on the platform of the PDP.

Okupe said he and his supporters would be supporting the candidacy of former Anambra state governor, Peter Obi, to fly the PDP ticket in next year’s election.

Source: Legit.ng