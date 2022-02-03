Senator Uche Ekwunife has faulted a comment suggesting she would defeat former Anambra Governor, Peter Obi, at the polls.

Twitter user, Theo Abu had claimed that Peter Obi can’t beat Senator Uche Ekwunife in a free, fair and credible election in the South-East.

He tweeted;

“Peter Obi can’t beat Senator Uche Ekwunife in a free, fair and credible election in the South-East.

“This is practical politics and it does not care about your feelings. Politics is local”

Reacting to this, the Senate Committee Chairman Science and Technology rejected the comment, and further described Peter Obi as her political leader and one of Nigeria’s most refined politicians.

She wrote in response;

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

“His Excellency, Mr. @PeterObi is one of Nigeria’s most refined politicians – Anambra’s number one export to the world.

“He is my political leader. A leader with whom I am well pleased!”

Source: Legit.ng