Lagosians have been warned against disrupting the peace and serenity in the state in the name of protest against the re-opening of the Lekki Toll Gate

This warning was given to residents in the state by the commissioner of police, Lagos command CP Abiodun Alabi on Friday, April 1

Alabi said that the police will not hesitate to deal with anyone who infringes on the fundamental rights of other residents of the state

The Nigeria Police has issued a warning to citizens against protesting the re-opening of the Lekki Toll Gate by the Lagos state government.

Vanguard reports that the Lagos state commissioner of police has warned that the force will not tolerate any form of breakdown of law and order around Lekki and its environs.

In a statement by the command's spokesperson, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, the CP assured residents that the police in the state has put appropriate measure in place to ensure the free flow of traffic and a peaceful environment.

The Lagos state commissioner of police has warned that the disruption of law and order will not be tolerated in Lekki. Photo: CP Abiodun Alabi Sylvester

Source: Facebook

Urging Lagosians to go about their routine activities, Hundeyin said the police officers in the state are committed to carrying out their duty lawfully.

The Punch reports that Hundeyin warned that the Lagos police command is not averse to the rights of freedom of expression, assembly and association of citizens but will live up to the mandate of the force.

Police to enforce maintenance of law and order in Lekki

He said the police in the state would not allow any person or group of individuals to infringe on the fundamental human rights of others, especially the rights to freedom of movement and the right to dignity of human persons.

According to Hundeyin, the commissioner of police has also warned all intending protesters that anyone found infringing on the rights of other Nigerians will be dealt with in accordance with the law.

Outrage as Nigerians react to Lagos govt's plan to re-open Lekki Toll Gate months after #ENDSARS protest

Nigerians have continued to call for justice for the victims who either lost their lives or got injured during the October 20, 2020, #ENDSARS protest at the Lekki Toll Gate.

The renewed call for justice followed an announcement by the Lagos state government of its plan to re-open the toll gate on Friday, April 1.

Some citizens have also taken to social media to air their displeasure with the government's plan while threatening a protest and calling for accountability from Lagos state.

This is not a time to gather campaign money: TolaniBaj laments bitterly about return of Lekki Tollgate fares

Also, Big Brother Naija season 5 star, Tolani Shobajo, better known as TolaniBaj had expressed her displeasure at the proposed reopening of the Lekki tollgate.

The reality star drove past the tollgate and bitterly ranted about the gridlock that will soon commence in the toll axis.

Tolani in a video called out the government for frustrating the citizens.

Source: Legit.ng