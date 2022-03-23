BBNaija season 5 star, Tolani Shobajo, better known as TolaniBaj has expressed her displeasure at the proposed reopening of the Lekki tollgate

The reality star drove past the tollgate and bitterly ranted about the gridlock that will soon commence in the toll axis

Tolani expressed her mind in a video and also called out the government for frustrating the citizens

Former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Lockdown edition star, TolaniBaj is not impressed with the proposed resumption of toll fares at the Lekki and Ikoyi bridge.

In a video that emerged online, the reality star went all out to lampoon the people who are behind the idea as she expressed her frustration over it.

TolaniBaj is not happy with the proposed reopening of Lekki tollgate. Credit: @tolanibaj

Source: Instagram

In an angry tone, TolaniBaj said the bridge shouldn't be opening. She lamented:

"This is coming from a place of frustration, I think now is not the time to try and gather campaign money a lot of people are trying to manuover traffic and I'm of them. some don't go out till night time because they don't want to waste time in traffic time is money."

She also faulted Nigerians tolerating spirits:

"It's just common sense why we shouldn't be spending productive time in traffic we know how the government is but we as Nigerians we keep tolerating it. when do things actually change when do things get better?"

Tolani finally said she spoke on behalf of people who don't have somewhere to go because she will always find a getaway when Nigeria frustrates her.

Watch her rant video below:

Nigerians react to Tolani's rants

Social media users were in support of TolaniBaj's rant about the reopening of Lekki Tollgate.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Miss_sawyer__:

"She has a point o but the Nigerians she’s speaking for are focused on her lap."

Iamkingrufy:

"Nigeria is the reason why Jesus never come."

Samubaba:

"Omo it would take Nigeria 100 years to become a better country."

Badguyforrealmen:

"Madam escape route.....nigeria fit still affect you before you escape o."

Emini_bozimo:

"Na wa 4 Lagos! Dem no dey use that Toll money play."

