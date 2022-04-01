Nigerians have continued to call for justice for the victims who either lost their lives or got injured during the October 20, 2020, #ENDSARS protest at the Lekki Toll Gate

This renewed call for justice followed an announcement by the Lagos state government of its plan to re-open the toll gate on Friday, April 1

Some citizens have also taken to social media to air their displeasure with the government's plan while threatening a protest and calling for accountability from Lagos state

Seventeen months after the October 20, 2020, #ENDSARS protest that led to the killing of many Nigerians at the Lekki Toll Gate, the Lagos state government had announced plans to re-open toll collection at the location.

The state government had called on Nigerians, especially, residents of Lagos state to show some understanding over the planned re-opening of the Lekki-Ikoyi Link Bridge Toll Plaza by the Lekki Concession Company Limited (LCC).

However, reacting on social media, Nigerians have warned the Lagos state government against its plan to re-open toll collection at the Lekki Toll Gate.

Nigerians have condemned the plan by the Lagos state government to re-open the Lekki Toll Gate. Photo: Lagos state government

Lekki Toll Gate, a symbol of sacrifice for Nigerians

Describing the arena as a symbol of sacrifice for the nation, these citizens opined that since today is April 1, they would want to believe that the plan to re-open the toll gate is 'April fool'.

Trending the hashtags; #NoJusticeNoToll #KeepItFree, these Nigerians have promised to take to the streets of Lagos in protest of the planned action by the state government.

A Twitter user, @BenueMentor said the fact that the Lagos state government could think of re-opening the toll gate means they do not rate Nigerians.

The user mentioning the official handle of the Lagos state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu said he believes that re-opening the toll gate is some kind of April fool.

Another user, @iam_henreal queried the desperation of the state government to re-open the Lekki Toll Gate barely seventeen months after the #ENDSARS protest that left many either killed or injured.

Lagos is nobody's personal enterprise

Further warning that Lagos is no individual's personal business, @iam_henreal called for accountability over the fees collected from the toll gate in the past.

For Abdullahi Omobolanle, all she wants from the Lagos state government before the move to re-open the Lekki Toll Gate is justice for all those who were victims of the attack on innocent protesters.

Another Twitter user, Sunday, said it is difficult to understand why leaders find it hard to please the people they govern.

His words:

"Why is it hard to please the people you govern over. They are not slaves, they elect you into power and they demand justice for the those who lost their lives during the 10/10/2020 protest. #NoJusticeNoToll"

