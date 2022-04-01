Popular comedian, Mr Macaroni, has shared an online threat he received for speaking up about the re-introduction of Lekki toll fares

The funnyman said the threat is one of the many he got as he appealed to the Nigeria Police Force and the Lagos state government

In the threat message, the person referred to Mr Macaroni as unpatriotic and wondered what business he has with the Lekki Tollgate

Nigerian comedian, Mr Macaroni, has shared one of the many death threats he receives regularly, and this time, it is for speaking up against the re-introduction of fares at the Lekki tollgate.

The comedian took to his Twitter page to share a screenshot of a message he got from someone who vowed to kill him on sight.

Mr Macaroni speaks up about getting death threats.

Source: Instagram

The person wondered what business Mr Macaroni has with the Lekki tollgate and predicted that he might lose his life because of the foolishness.

In response to the threat, the comedian shared a screenshot and appealed to the appropriate authorities:

"This is one of the many threats I receive regularly. Nigeria Police and Lagos state government I love you and I know you love me too."



Nigerians react to Mr Macaroni's death threat

Social media users across the country have reacted differently to Mr Macaroni's death threat and condemned the people behind it.



Lyricsblaq:

"We need to protect Mr Macaroni at all cost, anything happen to that guy, all he!ll will be let loose on the streets."

As_miaowww:

"Pls don't take these threats lightly."

Djkholow_official:

"Please Arrest and Investigate Tiamiyu."

Bigertinz:

"No justice no toll gate in short toll gate is supposed to be at the entrance on a city not middle of the city..... Lagos with tax one at the airport already."

Ronkeyzee:

"They need to find this guy ASAP, anything that happens to mr macaroni, this guy should be held ASAP!"

Source: Legit.ng