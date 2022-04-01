Security agencies and advisers are under serious pressure following the incessant rate of terrorist attacks in the country

The House of Representatives has taken steps to summon some of the concerned parties for questioning to further investigate the issue

Not long before the twin attack in Kaduna by terrorists, the Benue state government also issued a statement over an attack on three communities by suspected herders

FCT, Abuja - Following the incessant terrorist attack within the country over the past few weeks, an House of Representatives member has called for the removal of Babagana Monguno as the national security adviser (NSA).

The Cable reports that the call for Monguno’s removal was put forward by Kano state politician Nasir Ali Ahmed representing the Nasarawa constituency.

National Security Adviser, Babagana Monguno. Photo Credit: (Tolu Ogunlesi)

Source: Twitter

He said this on Thursday, March 29 plenary session.

While making his motion clear, Ahmed stated that the national security adviser should be held accountable for the incessant terrorist attack in the country.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Honorable Ahmed berates security agencies over incessant insecurity

He went further to slam security agencies for their failure to surmount recent attacks berating them that they had failed despite all the foreign training and resources at their disposal.

He also argued that since the emergence of President Muhammadu Buhari the service chief has been replaced and wonders why Monguno had not been changed.

While making his point known at the plenary, he made reference to the recent train attack, airport attack, and the frequent rate of kidnapping along the Abuja-Kaduna highway.

He said:

“Mr. Speaker this madness has to stop. It simply has to stop. You travel by road you’re kidnapped; you go by train, you’re kidnapped, last week the airport was attacked by bandits; you sit at home you’re kidnapped, you send your children to school they are kidnapped.”

He also explained how some suspected bandits kidnapped someone right in the hospital stating that it was likely that members of the House of Representatives might be the next in line to be kidnapped in the chamber.

He said:

“What do we tell our people that elected us? Do we just fold our arms? I want to use this opportunity again and I am calling on the national security adviser — he must be removed.”

Suspected herders attack three communities in Benue, kill many

In another related event, as reports confirmed that some suspected herders attacked and killed scores of residents in three communities of Benue state.

Confirming this report, a statement made available to Legit.ng, said that Guma, Kwande, and Gwer West local government areas were attacked by suspected herders on Tuesday, March 29.

According to the statement by the governor of Benue state, Samuel Ortom issued via his spokesperson, Nathaniel Ikyur, many were killed during the attack.

Husband, wife, 4 children declared missing in Abuja-Kaduna train attack

Also, more tragic revelation has begun to surface in the Abuja-Kaduna train attack by suspected bandits.

A woman identified simply as Maryam Bobbo, her husband and four children have been reported to be missing after the terrorist attack on the Kaduna-bound train.

According to a Twitter user, @Muazzamz, the couple and their children were on board the ill-fated train and have not been seen or reachable since the incident.

Source: Legit.ng