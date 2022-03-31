Important updates have continued to emerge in the aftermath of the Abuja Kaduna train attack which occurred on Monday, March 28

Recent is the search of the passengers on board, a couple and four children to be precise is reportedly missing three days after the deadly incident

Earlier, the Christian Association of Nigeria in Kaduna state mourned and sympathised with families of victims of the terror attack on an Abuja-Kaduna bound train

A woman identified simply as Maryam Bobbo, her husband and four children have been reported to be missing after the terrorist attack on the Kaduna-bound train on Monday night, March 28.

Legit.ng reported how terrorists, on Monday night, bombed the Abuja-Kaduna rail tracks and attacked a train filled with passengers.

According to a Twitter user, @Muazzamz, the couple and their children were on board the ill-fated train and have not been seen or reachable since the incident, The Punch reports.

Maryam and her family were said to be among the passengers on the train going to Kaduna. Photo credit: @Muazzamz

@Muazzamz tweeted on Tuesday afternoon, March 29.

She wrote:

“Maryam Bobbo, her husband & children still missing from what happened last night during the train attack may Allah SWT bring them back alive & healthy."

It was gathered that the state government disclosed it was making efforts to account for all the passengers, crew and security officers that were on the train.

Tinubu calls for donations to bereaved families of Kaduna train attack

Meanwhile, the national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has called for donations to the families of those who lost their lives and the wounded passengers aboard the attacked Kaduna train.

Tinubu, a former governor of Lagos state, made the call in a statement seen by Legit.ng on Tuesday, March 29.

His words:

“We are one national family. We must aid our brothers and sisters at this time. While we do all we can to give comfort to those in need of it, we must stiffen our resolve and make stronger our response to such atrocities.”

Kaduna train attack: El-Rufai reveals he warned FG against night journeys

Meanwhile, Kaduna state governor, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai has revealed that he warned against night journeys on the Kaduna-Abuja rail line.

El-Rufai made the statement while speaking to one of the survivors of the terrorist attack which occurred on Monday, March 28, saying:

“I told the minister to stop operating after 5 pm. The evening train, I said they should discontinue it. Because we knew they were likely to attack at night.”

