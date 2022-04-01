Earlier, the Peoples Democratic Party presidential aspirants met in Abuja to work out the possibility of producing a consensus

In a new development, Former Military President General Ibrahim Babangida has declared his support for consensus arrangements for the presidential aspirant of the PDP

General Babangida who met with the three PDP presidential aspirants for the 2023 elections, disclosed the consensus decision would bring about peace and unity in the country

Minna - On Thursday, March 31, Former Military President, General Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida has welcomed the consensus arrangements for presidential aspirants being muted by some members of the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) ahead of the forthcoming general election.

According to General Babangida, the consensus decision is the best thing that will happen to Nigeria, Vanguard reports.

The former leader spoke after a closed-door meeting with three PDP Presidential aspirants for 2023 elections, former Senate President, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki, Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal of Sokoto State and Bauchi State Governor, Senator Bala Mohammed.

General Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida says the consensus option is the best decision for the country. Photo credit: South-South PDP Forum, Lagos State

Source: Facebook

The general said while briefing Journalists on Thursday that:

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

“I am happy with the consensus decision, it would give a better room for peace and unity in the country.”

IBB declared support

The former Military President further disclosed that the group will have his support as long as they maintain the course of promoting Nigeria all the time, making it a secure country.

Speaking on behalf of other aspirants, Senator Abubakar Bukola Saraki said the visit to the former Military President was to seek his advice and guidance on the way to go and to achieve the planned consensus in the PDP.

The former Governor of Kwara state further disclosed that a candidate who would get the support of all Nigerians will be presented by the party at the end of the consultations.

2023: IBB finally dashes Tinubu, Atiku's hope, reveals his anointed presidential aspirant

Recall that Babangida had backed the presidential ambition of former Senate president, Dr Bukola Saraki.

General Babangida expressed his support for Saraki when a delegation of the Abubakar Bukola Saraki (ABS) National Campaign Advocacy Council visited him at his Minna Hilltop residence on Wednesday, February 2.

Legit.ng gathered that the delegation was led by its chairman, Professor Hagher Iorwuese, and Director-General, Chief Osaro Onaiwu.

IBB was cited as saying Saraki knew Nigeria well and should lead the country for maximum results.

2023: Fruitful outcome as another powerful presidential aspirant visits IBB

A presidential aspirant on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Mazi Sam Ohuabunwa, on Thursday, February 10, paid a visit to General Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida (retd).

Via his Facebook page, Ohuabunwa disclosed that the visit is in continuation of the nationwide consultation with power brokers in the country on his presidential ambition.

The PDP presidential aspirant said he was in the company of a former deputy governor of Niger, Nuhu Zagbayi, and executive members of the New Nigeria Group.

Source: Legit.ng