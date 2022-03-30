Pressure is mounting on former Rivers state governor, Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi to join the 2023 presidential race

A group within the ruling APC says its members have already saved a whopping N2 billion to sponsor Amaechi's campaigns

Amaechi is Nigeria's current minister of transportation and regarded as one of the best-performing appointees of President Muhammadu Buhari

FCT, Abuja - A group within the All Progressives Congress (APC) known as Bridge Builders Initiative For Green Nigeria (BBIGN), has announced that its members have saved N2 billion to sponsor the presidential campaign of Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi in 2023.

The group also issued a 21-day ultimatum to the minister of transportation to declare his interest in the 2023 presidential election.

Amaechi has been under pressure to join the presidential race in the last few weeks. Photo credit: Nur Photo

The pro-APC group further instituted a competition among Nigerians, saying anyone who successfully convinces Amaechi to join the presidential race will get a reward of N10 million.

Amaechi, 56, is a former governor of oil-rich Rivers state and has been mentioned as one of the likely presidential aspirants under the ruling APC.

Speaking on Wednesday at the APC national secretariat, Abuja, national president of the group, Emmanuel Orgwu, said:

“Nigerians are becoming impatient over his delay. But whether he is interested or not, Nigerians want him.

“It is based on the qualities which Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi has that we, Nigerians are calling on the Ubima-born leader and politician to declare his interest to run for the 2023 presidency to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari.

“We Nigerians have saved the sum of N2 billion to give to Rt. Hon. Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi for his electioneering activities once he declares his interest to contest for the 2023 presidency. So, Mr. Minister, money is not going to be a problem or cause any hindrance.

“Therefore, we are giving you a twenty-one-day ultimatum to declare, otherwise, we shall force you to do so. As Nigerians, we have both legal and moral rights to choose our King, and we have chosen Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi.

“Considering the character and integrity of Rt. Hon. Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi, Nigerians believe that he is the only one capable of succeeding President Muhammadu Buhari.”

