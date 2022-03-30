In preparations for the 2023 presidential election, youths in the PDP have begun to strategize and map out plans to unseat APC

Youths from the opposition who organized a summit in Abuja with over 500 delegates say they are on a mission of a comeback

Meanwhile, Senator Dino Melaye and Senator Bukola Saraki have pledged their support toward the movement

FCT, Abuja - The PDP national youth agenda has said that the main opposition party in the country, the Peoples Democratic Party would stage a comeback during the 2023 general election, Legit.ng reports.

This was made known during the National Grassroots Youth and Women Summit/Inauguration of national, zonal, and state executives held in Abuja, the nation’s capital.

National Coordinator, PDP Youth Agenda, Sulaiman Uwaisu (Middle) closely seated with Senator Dino Melaye (Left) at the summit. Photo Credit: (Sulaiman Uwaisu)

The summit hosted more than 600 delegates across Nigeria.

Speaking during the Summit, the national coordinator, Sulaiman Uwaisu Idris congratulated all the executive members of the great movement, tasking them to ensure that PDP is voted back into power come 2023.

He said:

“Definitely, PDP will come back into power come 2023, ever since this movement started in the year 2019 and registered with the National Secretariat of our great party as the Campaign base affiliated organization of the party, we traveled around the 36 states voluntarily as the co-financier of this movement.

“We are facing the challenges of mobility and other funding throughout the mobilization and Sensitization we are doing. We have no office to be received mails directly which is a great challenge to the movement.”

Idris during his address called on all party leaders, and stakeholders alike to invest in the movement ahead of the 2023 presidential election.

2023: Senator Dino Melaye endorses PDP youth agenda

Senator Dino Melaye as keynote speaker during the Summit congratulated the PDP National Youth Agenda that organized the wonderful event to counter the activities of APC as an NGO.

He said to salvage Nigeria is a battle of “No Retreat no Surrender”. He said he is not afraid of President Muhammadu Buhari, not afraid of APC, Not afraid of Security agencies because all power belongs to God.

He promised to invest in and support PDP National Youth Agenda as the national patron of the movement.

Barrister Ilemona Onoja, an aide to Bukola Saraki, commended the good effort of the PDP National Youth Agenda in building a new Nigeria.

He said:

“We must stand firm in mobilizing and sensitizing all our Grassroots Individuals Nationwide.”

He said Saraki is ready to invest in all the affairs of the PDP National Youth Agenda

The national zonal, and state chairmen took an oath of office as the good ambassadors of the PDP National Youth Agenda and PDP.

2023: Governor Ortom issues fresh updates on zoning

Meanwhile, the PDP zoning committee chairman, Governor Samuel Ortom has issued fresh updates on the committee's plan for zoning.

He said that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) zoning committee would do all it takes to arrive at an acceptable position for all party members.

Speaking on the party's plan ahead of the 2023 general election, Ortom said the committee meeting was peaceful without any form of tension.

2023: Kwankwaso dumps PDP, reveals why

Contrastingly former Kano state governor Rabiu Kwankwaso said that he is leaving the PDP due to some irreconcilable differences with the party.

Kwankwaso who has now joined the New Nigeria Peoples Party said some members of PDP felt he was no longer important to the party.

According to Kwankwaso, the internal conflict was the contributing factor to his leaving PDP for NNPP.

