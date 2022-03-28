The former national publicity secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Chief Olisa Metuh says party members should be allowed to contest without the moral burden of zoning.

Metuh made this known in an open letter to the 2023 Presidential election zoning committee shared on his Facebook page on Monday, March 28, adding that zoning can be done immediately after the elections.

He stressed that it is the only way for equity, fairness, a good conscience, and natural justice to reign.

The former party spokesman noted that what is desirable may not be achievable and therefore there is a need for the PDP to tread carefully and be sensitive on how to tackle the north where the All Progressives Congress (APC) controls 14 states.

According to him, PDP at this time needs an electoral committee to prepare the party for the strategy and tactics of election management and not the distraction of zoning just to satisfy personal ambitions.

He went on to add that nothing should take the PDP back to the “period of the arrogance of power especially as we are in opposition.”

Source: Legit.ng