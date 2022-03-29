Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu has sent a congratulatory message to Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu on the occasion of his 70th birthday

Akeredolu on Tuesday, March 29, described the former Lagos state governor as a leader of leaders and a living legend

The governor hailed the All Progressives Congress (APC) national leader for his doggedness and exemplary leadership

Ondo state governor, Rotimi Akeredolu (SAN) on Tuesday, March 29, felicitated with Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu as he clocks 70 years.

Akeredolu in a series of tweets described the All progressives Congress (APC) national leader as a living legend bestriding political firmament like a colossus.

Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu has described Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu as a leader of leaders and a living legend. Photo credit: @RotimiAkeredolu

Source: Twitter

He hailed Tinubu for his selfless service and dedication to nation-building and national development, saying the APC chieftain is a man of many parts with legendary contributions to the development of Nigeria.

On the eventful landmark of his platinum jubilee, Akeredolu wishes Tinubu more strength and good health in the service to the nation, and humanity.

President Buhari sends special message to Tinubu

Legit.ng previously reported that President Muhammadu Buhari rejoiced with the national leader of the APC on his 70th birthday.

In a statement issued Monday, March 28, by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, President Buhari affirmed the contributions of the party stalwart to the political, economic and social development of Nigeria, setting a standard in leadership, governance and philanthropy.

The president also noted and saluted his courage, resilience, selflessness and nobility in always placing the welfare and unity of the nation above self, backed with the vision of a greater Nigeria through investments in people, institutions and governments, without minding tribe or creed.

2023: Pastor Tunde Bakare now APC member? Cleric spotted with Tinubu at convention

Meanwhile, the just-concluded national convention of the ruling APC came and went with a lot of surprises indeed.

One of the persons whose presence at Eagle Square on Saturday, March 26, was Tunde Bakare, the lead pastor of The Citadel Global Community Church (CGCC).

Bakare was spotted holding hands with Bola Ahmed Tinubu at the convention in Abuja.

Commenting on this, Joe Igbokwe, an aide to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos, said that all things considered, the fiery pastor is now an APC member.

Source: Legit.ng