Austin Okai, a 38-year-old man from Dekina/Bassa federal constituency has declared his intention to represent his people at the lower chamber of NASS

Okai bought a nomination and expression of interest form to run on the platform of the PDP on Monday, March 28

According to him, he has what it takes politically to give his constituents good and purposeful representation

Kogi - A 38-year-old aspirant for the Dekina/Bassa federal constituency area of Kogi state, Austin Okai has declared that nothing would stop him from becoming a member of the House of Representatives in 2023.

Legit.ng reports that Okai made the declaration on Monday, March 28, after he purchased the nomination and expression of interest form to run on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

A House of Reps aspirant, Austin Okai has said that he would clinch the PDP ticket in Kogi state. Credit: Austin Okai, PDP.

Source: UGC

He said:

“I am very sure of winning the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) primary and I will win the general election come February 2023 by God's grace."

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

I will address cardinal areas of people's needs as a legislator

Speaking on his plans for the development of the Dekina/Bassa federal constituency, Okai said it would be anchored on some cardinal areas of need.

Okai added:

"My developmental plans will focus on education, healthcare, roads and infrastructure development, ecological and environmental interventions, as well as youth empowerment and agricultural development."

He describes his journey into politics as one driven by the desire to change the narrative and to provide an alternative voice for the youths.

The 38-year-old aspirant, however, regretted the fact that not too many young Nigerians, like himself, are ready to leap into politics, adding that he would see to it that such would no longer be the case when he eventually gets elected.

PDP youth group purchases a nomination form for Dino Melaye

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had previously reported that a PDP youth group, PDP New Generation, purchased the Senate nomination and interest form for Senator Dino Melaye and donated a sum of N500,000 to his campaign.

It was reported that Melaye, 48, is gunning for the Kogi West Senatorial District in the National Assembly, a seat he occupied in the 7th and 8th Senate.

The national executives of the youth group led by its Director-General, Audu Mahmood said the organisation has also appointed the politician as its grand patron.

Source: Legit.ng