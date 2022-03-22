As part of its solidarity and introductory tours ahead of the 2023 general elections, a youth group has appointed Senator Dino Melaye as its grand patron

FCT, Abuja - A Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) youth group, PDP New Generation, has purchased the Senate nomination and interest form for Senator Dino Melaye and donated a sum of N500,000 to his campaign.

Melaye, 48, is gunning for the Kogi West Senatorial District in the National Assembly, a seat he occupied in the 7th and 8th Senate.

The youth group presenting a cheque of N500,000 to Senator Dino Melaye for his campaign. Photo credit: PDP New Generation

Presenting the forms to Senator Melaye, the national executives of the youth group led by its Director-General, Audu Mahmood said the organisation has also appointed the politician as its grand patron.

Mahmood said the presence of Senator Melaye in the 7th and 8th Senate was highly impactful to Nigerians in all ramifications.

He added:

“His absence in the 9th Senate has created a very huge lacuna and in that regard, the group is pleading with him to return back to the 10th senate to defend and protect the interest of Nigerians.”

He promised to ensure that the group will give Senator Melaye all the necessary support to see that he is sworn in as a member of the 10th senate in June 2023.

His words:

“We at the PDP New Generation will continue to support all party faithful, and promote the activities of the youth and women amongst us.

“As young people ourselves, we will continue to seek the development of our great party and advocate for youth inclusiveness and participation in politics. We are the leaders of today and the platform for young people - is the PDP.”

Senator Dino, in turn, accepted the appointment of Grand Patron of PDP New Generation and expressed his sheer surprise at the gesture.

He said:

“This is emotional and overwhelming for me. I thank you all and I thank God.”

Legit.ng gathered that the PDP New Generation is a youth and women political organisation established to promote, maintain and preserve the integrity, unity, and ideology of the People’s Democratic Party with a commitment to the growth of democracy in Nigeria.

