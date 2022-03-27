Eagle Square, Abuja - One of the highlights of the All Progressives Congress (APC)'s national convention was Dada Olusegun's emotional withdrawal from the National Youth Leader race.

Olusegun, one of the aspirants who contested for the seat from the southwest had determined to slug it out at the poll with others rather than opt for consensus.

APC Convention: Dada Olusegun Wasn't Wrong to Seek Level Playing Field, Says Youth Advocate



He was, however, prevailed upon to step down for Dayo Israel, the ruling party's consensus candidate for the position.

Olusegun eventually gave in to the APC's request and withdrew from the race. He announced his withdrawal in the early hours of Sunday, March 27, at Eagle Square, Abuja, fighting back tears.

The development raised speculations as many alleged that the party treated Olusegun who is said to be a loyal party man unfairly.

There were also speculations that his family was issued threats before he could step down. Legit.ng could not confirm such allegations.

What the APC should have done, youth advocate speaks

Commenting on the development, Ogoegbunam Obioma Kingdom, the director of the Platform for Youth and Women Development (PYWD), said Lagos APC leaders should have held discussions with the aspirants and before the convention so as to have a rancor free exercise.

"Concerning Hon. Dada Olusegun, I strongly believe he was not wrong to seek a level playing field during the convention, although his party the APC may have opted for a consensus candidate, it is his right to vote and get voted for as provided in the constitution of the federal republic, the electoral act and the constitution of the APC," Kingdom told Legit.ng.

Meanwhile, Rinsola Abiola, the daughter of winner of the June 12 presidential elections, Moshood Abiola (MKO), also withdrew from the national youth leader race.

What the aspirants should do

Speaking further, the youth advocate urged Olusegun and Ms Abiola "to drop their personal vendetta against any interest and work harmoniously with the newly elected leader as the ultimate goal is to ensure youth participation in politics and affairs of governance."

Congratulate Dayo Israel on his emergence as the youth leader of the ruling party, Kingdom advised him "to ensure he works in the best interest of the youth in Nigeria and work towards uniting the younger generation and ensuring they are actively involved in partisan politics, because the only way the youths can change the system is when we show interest and participate in active politics."

The youth advocate congratulated President Muhammadu and the APC "on the success of their convention".

He also congratulated the newly elected officers of its National Working Committee (NWC) and urged them to put the interest of the nation first and use the party as a purpose vehicle to promote youth and women participation in politics.

