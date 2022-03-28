Hours after the national convention of the ruling APC, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo visited the former President Olusegun Obasanjo

On Monday, March 28, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, met with former President Olusegun Obasanjo in Abeokuta, the Ogun state capital.

The Punch reports that Osinbajo had visited Ogun state for a high-level dialogue organised by the Coalition for Dialogue on Africa.

The dialogue was planned to be held at the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library, Abeokuta, on Monday, March 28 and Tuesday, March 29 respectively.

Osinbajo’s chopper landed within the premises of the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library at exactly 10:24am.

Osinbajo, who was accompanied by the Ogun state Governor, Dapo Abiodun, and others, was later received by Obasanjo as they proceeded to the venue prepared for the meeting, TV News added.

Former President Goodluck Jonathan was also in attendance during the programme.

