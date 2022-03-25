There seems to be a challenge getting Abia APC delegates to be on one page ahead of the party's national convention

Just twenty-four hours before the ruling party's national convention, some stakeholders in Abia APC have approached a high court

The party stalwarts are calling for the disqualification of a faction of the APC in the southeast state led by Chief Ikechi Emenike

FCT, Abuja - Ahead of the national convention of the All progressive congress (APC), critical stakeholders of the party in Abia state have approached an Abuja High Court, calling for the disqualification of the Chief Ikechi Emenike-led faction from the exercise.

The stakeholders led by Mr. Ibe Ogwuma in suit no: FCT /HC/CV/1012/2022 demanded an order dissolving the purported congresses conducted by Emenike and his associates.

APC caretaker chairman, Mai Mala Buni, seems to have not succeeded in uniting party members in Abia state. Photo credit: Yobe state government

Also joined in the originating summons as respondents were Chief Friday Nwosu and Ikenna Anyalewachi.

The stakeholders also prayed for an order restraining Chief Kingsley Ononugbu from parading himself as the state chairman of APC in Abia state, stressing that he is a product of the aforementioned "kankaroo" congress.

They argued that the duo lacks the powers to validly produce and present a list of delegates to the national convention of the party on behalf of the state chapter of the party.

They also called for an order directing the APC not to associate, discuss or collect any convention list or it’s like from Emenike and Ononugbu.

Among the prayers were an order mandating the National Caretaker Committee in All Progressive Congress led by Governor Mai Mala Buni to install a caretaker committee in Abia state APC branch as recommended by the party's reconciliatory committee.

In a separate suit no FCT/HC/CV M/3785/2022, Ogwuma also sought an interim injunction restraining the APC from associating, discussing, or collecting any convention list or it's like from Emenike and Ononugbo pending the determination of the substantive suit before the court.

It also sought an interim order restraining Ononugbu from parading himself as the state chairman of the party on the basis that he is a product of a kangaroo congress.

