Abdullahi Shinkafi says he will no longer be contesting for the APC national chairmanship position again

Shinkafi said he made the decision following the zoning of the position to the north-central region of the country

The APC chieftain who is from Zamfara state in northwest Nigeria, is a former national secretary of APGA

Gusau - One of the aspirants for the All Progressives Congress (APC) national chairmanship, Abdullahi Shinkafi, has withdrawn from the race.

According to him, he withdrew due to the party’s zoning of the position to the north-central geopolitical zone of the country.

Shinkafi has ended his ambition to be the APC national chairman. Photo credit: Zamfara APC

African Independent Television reports that Shinkafi announced his withdrawal from the contest in Gusau, the Zamfara state capital on Monday night, March 21.

A former national secretary of the All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA, Abdullahi Shinkafi, defected with Governor Bello Mohammed of Zamfara to the APC in 2021 and had in October that same year, declared his interest to join the national chairmanship contest.

He told journalists that his intention to join the APC national chairmanship race was to ensure internal party democracy, respect for party supremacy, and the desire to clean up its membership register as well as put an end to godfatherism in the party.

Sani Musa vows to give automatic tickets to lawmakers if elected APC national chairman

Meanwhile, APC chairmanship aspirant, Senator Sani Musa, has promised that members of the party at the National Assembly will get the first right of refusal for return tickets during the elections if he is elected.

Premium Times newspaper reports that Senator Musa made the promise while addressing the APC caucus of the House of Representatives on Tuesday, March 22 in Abuja.

According to the report, he was responding to a question from Hon Ahmed Jaha from Borno state on the high turnover of members of the National Assembly.

Senator Ali Modu Sheriff Pulls Out of APC chairmanship race

Recall that Senator Ali Modu Sheriff recently pulled out of the APC national chairmanship race, saying he doesn’t want to oppose the zoning formula of the party as they have agreed to zone the position to the north-central.

Briefing journalists on Sunday, March 20 in Abuja, Senator Sheriff said he has respect for the leader of the party President Muhammadu Buhari and so he will not continue in the race.

He thanked his campaign team for their steadfastness and says except the party reviews its zoning formula he is no longer contesting.

APC chairmanship race: Borno governor declares support for Senator Akume

On his part, Borno state governor, Prof. Babagana Zulum has declared his support for a former governor of Benue state, Senator George Akume for the position of APC national chairman.

Professor Zulum urged APC stakeholders to rally round Akume, who is the current minister of special duties and inter-governmental affairs.

Governor Zulum also said the emergence of Akume will give Christians in the APC a sense of belonging.

