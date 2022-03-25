Congress for Progressive Change (CPC) of the APC merger seem to be establishing a foothold in the southwest and other zones

This development is coming as Buhari's men are reportedly dominating the incoming National Working Committee (NWC)

Men vying for key offices ahead of the party’s national convention have allegedly received the president’s blessing

With less than 24 hours to the All Progressives Congress (APC) national convention, it appears President Muhammadu Buhari’s men will dominate the incoming National Working Committee (NWC).

It was gathered that the men have stamped their authority in what has been decsribed as a demonstration of deft skill. Buhari has, apparently, appropriated some of the key offices.

President Muhammadu Buhari’s men appear to be dominating the incoming National Working Committee (NWC) of the APC. Photo credit: Femi Adesina

ThisDay reports that Congress for Progressive Change (CPC) elements in APC adopted Senator Tokunbo Afikuyomi as their nominee for the office of national vice chairman, southwest.

With this, the CPC leg of the APC merger, Buhari’s original group, seem to be establishing a foothold in the South-west and other zones in the south.

The Nigerian leader had hinted at his choice for the national chairmanship of the party before he left for London on a short medical trip some weeks ago.

Buhari had indicated interest in former governor of Nasarawa state, Senator Abdulahi Adamu.

The notion that the southwest had settled for Senator Iyiola Omisore, from Osun State, as the candidate for the office of national secretary was quickly dispelled.

Last minute developments indicates that Buhari signed off on Ifeoluwa Oyedele, a 2020 governorship aspirant of the party in Ondo state.

News making the rounds is that the president has included in his list of choice candidates former Senate president, Ken Nnamani, from Enugu State, as Deputy National Chairman (south).

Alhaji Waziri Bulama, a former acting national secretary of the APC from Borno state has secured the president's blessing to emerge national organsing secretary of the party.

Other include Alhaji Adamu Farouk from Jigawa state as deputy national chairman (north)

In a previous report by Legit.ng, President Buhari's alleged insistence on installing a former governor of Nasarawa state as the national chairman of the APC appears to be causing a lot of rancour.

Some governors within the party are not aligning with the president's choice of Adamu to lead the affairs of the ruling party.

Sources said the governors are aggrieved and worried that the party might not be allowing a level playing ground for all aspirants contesting for the position of the APC's national chairman ahead of the convention.

