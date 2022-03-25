Governor Yahaya Bello’s ambition for the presidency has taken another huge step as he gets endorsement from the southeastern part of the country

Bello who is the youngest governor in the history of Nigeria will be looking to do battle with a political heavyweight like Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Many political pundits have rated him as one of the underdogs for the presidential ticket of the ruling All Progressive Congress APC

One of the top contenders for the presidential ticket of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC), Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi state has gotten the backing of Nollywood stars in the southeastern part of Nigeria.

Vanguard newspaper reports that women trooped out in their numbers in the streets of Umuahia the Abia state capital to drum their support for the youngest governor in the country.

Peter Obi a renowned political stalwart from the southeastern region recently joined the presidential race. Photo Credit: (Peter Obi)

Source: Facebook

A rally was held in his honour which had representatives of the six geopolitical zones marching forth to back his presidential ambition for the 2023 general elections

Legit.ng gathered that representatives of other key sectors were also in attendance at the rally tagged: “One Million Women March for Yahaya Bello 2”.

The women in their numbers said they believe Governor Bello had the capacity, charisma, and aura to navigate the ship of leadership judging from his antecedents in Kogi state.

Speaking at the rally, Josephine Orauno, vice president of Nigerian Women Arise for Nigeria (NIWAFON) reiterated that Bello’s track record overtime has placed him above others in the cadre of leadership.

She said:

“This is the reason we are gathered here to let Bello know that he has the strong support of South East women, and indeed, the women of Nigeria, to go for the higher assignment of the presidency. I was not actively involved in election processes before, but this time, we will go all out for Yahaya Bello.”

2023: Abia women lauds Governor Yahaya Bello's exploit

Orauno stated that Governor Bello’s love and compassion for women was a focal point that cannot be ignored. She said Bello had demonstrated that he does not take the affairs of Nigeria women with levity and that he had the best interest of every Nigerian woman at heart.

Nollywood actress, Ogechi Obilonu who led the pack of southeastern screen divers said Bello has been very supportive over the years and that they are all giving him their guaranteed support for the top seat in Aso Rock.

Also the women leader of the ruling APC in Abia state, Ezinne Udo Uduma urged women to support Governor Bello as he is the right man for the job.

Convention: APC unveils list of available positions

Meanwhile, the leadership of the All Progress Congress (APC) as part of the buld-up to its convention has released the list of all positions available for grabs.

This all the list of positions released by the party will be contested at the convention slated for Saturday, March 26 in Abuja.

Some of the positions includes, national chairman national secretary, deputy national secretary, national vice chairmen of the six zones, national organising secretary, national legal adviser, national financial secretary, and a host of others.

Convention: Southwest APC governors endorse Kekemeke

Elsewhere, the southwest governors of the APC has unveiled the names of their preferred candidate to deputize the national chairman.

The governors declared their support for Hon. Duerimini Isaacs Kekemeke for the position of National Vice Chairman (South West).

The governors revealed this in a press statement made available to Legit.ng by Donald Ojogo, Ondo state, commissioner for Information and Orientation.

Source: Legit.ng